“You never know,” my mother used to say. And my father and I would shake our heads at her unwarranted optimism.

“There’s no hope for this country,” my father would tell me. “There’s no future for you here. Get out as soon as you can, go study abroad.” Nasser’s Egypt had slipped ever deeper into the Socialist bloc for nearly twenty years. Nasser’s grip on power was absolute, his one-man regime uncontested, his rubber-stamp parliament a transparent fig leaf; his very name struck terror in many and inspired blind adulation in the masses. After the shocking defeat of Egyptian forces in 1967, there was a stirring, a glimmer of hope, that public discontent, student demonstrations, and military humiliation might shake his seat. But that proved ephemeral.

The despair I sensed in my family was especially acute. As a politically powerful family under the ancien regime, we were targeted for arrest, sequestration, and confiscation of all assets. We still lived in a large, beautiful home filled with elegant antiques, but my father drove a fifteen-year-old car. A pall of gloom, of helpless despair and constant anxiety, pervaded the air as long as I could remember. It looked like the order of things was set in stone.

Yet my mother would repeat: “You never know. Only God knows.” Her faith was genuine, and she was of a naturally sanguine disposition, but now I realize that there was more to it. She was trying to keep my father from sinking into an irremediable depression. Still in his forties, he had already had several heart attacks, and indeed he was to die at fifty, years after I had indeed gone to study abroad.

And yet, my mother was right. The unimaginable happened. After Nasser died, his vice president Sadat, perceived for twenty years as Nasser’s yes-man, overnight veered sharply towards the West, kicking out Egypt’s Russian overlords, throwing in his lot with Western democracies, and flinging open the doors of the Egyptian economy to world markets. Egypt had its glastnost and perestroika avant la lettre. The pall of fear was lifted.

So this is the comfort I would share with you today: Don’t despair. Don’t be so overwhelmed by the hurricane forces sweeping through our America, upending norms and laws we thought as immovable as Mount Rushmore, laying waste to the democracy and freedom we held sacred.

It was that ideal of America, a country of laws, of rights and freedoms, that absence of fear, that my father had wished for me, and that I had sought when immigrating to this country forty years ago. And when I despair, I remind myself that what seems irrevocable, what seems entrenched forever, can change back. The pendulum never stops swinging. My American grandchildren still have a chance at a better world. As my mother said: “You never know.”

Samia Serageldin is a novelist and magazine and book editor. She is the author of The Cairo House, The Naqib’s Daughter, and Love is Like Water. She grew up in Egypt under Nasser, studied at London University, and emigrated with her family to the U.S. in the 1980’s. She is a resident of Chapel Hill, NC, for well over thirty years.

