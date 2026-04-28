Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Camembert Henn's avatar
Carl Camembert Henn
Apr 28

I subscribed. Keep writing. We’ll keep reading. Let’s change the world.

Reply
Share
More Than Poetry's avatar
More Than Poetry
Apr 28

I’ve written poetry, but I’ve also curated lists of overlooked poets and held events where they can then speak their truths in museums, as elders, etc. A great way of finding and creating community.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writers for Democratic Action · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture