WDA Substack presents a new series of posts that offer ideas on how writers can meaningfully intervene in this political moment. The posts discuss mobilizing our readers during this moment when LGBTQIA+ rights, gender justice, the urgent need for peace, and the value of human life on the whole are downtrodden by an increasingly centralized, autocratic government. The series spotlights workshops, newsletters, poems, documentation, and protests that intersect with and grow our writing practices. Writers consider questions of audience, risk, and responsibility. They discuss where activism and craft converge and how action trickles into our own writing. The posts originated as presentations for the AWP 2026 panel “Beyond the Picket Sign: Writer’s Tools to Create Social Change.”

While there are days when everything feels like too much, there are other days when I remember that there are good people doing good work and I can join them. Their actions and writing motivate me. I hope that some of the examples of ways I’ve used my writing to help others does the same for you. These experiences were first shared in the AWP 2026 panel that I organized and moderated with poets Sara R Burnett, Sunu P. Chandy, Olga Livshin, and Hila Ratzabi titled Beyond the Picket Sign.

Writers for Democratic Action

As a DC & Maryland chapter board member for Writers for Democratic Action, I help organize readings around various subjects. We’re hosting an event at the Writers Center (Bethesda, Maryland) focused on democracy with writers and academics:

Reimagining America: literature and the democratic imagination

May 31, 2026, 2-4, at the Writer’s Center in Bethesda

Featuring Ena Selimoviç, Gregory Luce, Roman Kostovski, Teri Cross Davis, Mojdeh Bahar , Jonathan Sinnreich and Osita Nwanevu.

We hosted a reading this winter at the Dupont Underground in D.C. that gathered together poets, prose writers and musicians. These events serve to build community, remind us that we are still here and hopefully motivate us to action.

And, as you know since you’re here, Writers for Democratic Action has a Substack and is actively looking for pieces that explore writing on politics, society and the world.

Offering the “Beyond the Picket Sign” Workshops as Fundraisers

After AWP, I put out a call for writers to offer workshops as fundraisers for nonprofits. These workshops are directly inspired by and named for our AWP panel.

Here’s how they work: Payment to attend the workshops is a donation directly to a listed nonprofit. Then, a writer leads a workshop that interests them and allows them to share something they already know. (This is to say: the whole process is meant to be straightforward and enjoyable. Since the writer is offering their time for free, hopefully they can build on a workshop they already teach and limit their work in creating something new.) If you are interested in leading your own, please review the call here. I’m happy to help advertise your fundraisers here and on social media. There are a number of writers developing their own workshops and I will list them here.

The first workshop I’m offering will be on Wednesday, April 22. This generative, online workshop is open to writers of all levels and genres. So far, there has been a lot of interest, and I hope you will both join me and help me spread the word.

I am also working to organize an in-person workshop with my son for middle schoolers and their adults in the fall here in Washington, D.C. (Stay tuned!)

Brown Bag Lit’s Free Discussions

I co-founded Brown Bag Lit with Shasta Grant, a novelist who lives in Indianapolis. Together, we offer free, monthly programing online, a membership-based writing accountability group that meets weekly and has small group, focused sessions, and Milk Journal, a book review resource that focuses on older books since, of course, books aren’t milk so they don’t expire.

We’ve had some free discussions that are overtly political, such as on book banning, and others that focus on the craft of writing, as well as highlighting authors telling stories that could be interpreted as political (all recordings are posted to our YouTube channel.) We’ve also offered writing workshops as fundraisers for various nonprofits that support Ukraine and Democratic candidates.

We do everything at noon EST. When we started, we both had kids at home and found it hard to go out in the evenings, so we were trying to fill that gap and offer daytime opportunities.

Cover Letter and Resume Writing Workshops

When friends were “Doged” or lost their jobs as contractors or other “collateral damage” to the closing and shrinking agencies, I wanted to do something. Sunu Chandy, who was also on the panel, posted on social media about steps folks could take to help. One of those steps was to offer cover letter and resume writing workshops. I was grateful for the suggestion that spoke to my skills.

Through a nonprofit she was involved with, I offered a virtual workshop and then a few more on my own. I helped folks who had worked for the federal government for years to organize their resumes and draft cover letters. I was most struck by much they – which is to say the United States – had been doing nationally and internationally to help other humans. I was floored by one older, experienced woman ask me how to “dumb down” her resume to get hired doing “anything” for health insurance.

I shared some resources here, in case they are useful.

Poetry Writing on Political Subjects

From a writing perspective, I think a lot about how a poem can encourage action. Sometimes action can be spurred by a recognition or self-understanding. By being seen in a common experience or emotion, the reader can join a community. My first collection, Viable, is a lyric memoir about miscarriage. My new collection, Perforated, is a collection of poems about public and private grief, including loss to suicide and fear of school shootings.

Miscarriage and other losses can be political issues. By writing directly about my own personal experiences, I enter into that discussion. Even if the poems don’t end with a line like, “therefore vote for X,” hopefully the poems do the work of connecting people and nudging them closer together for a larger conversation that might include actionable tasks.

For some examples of my work, please read “Short Duet/Dualities” from Viable published in Literary Mama and two poems from Perforated, “Pomegranate” (about climate change) and “Etruscan Bronzes” (about a loss from Covid), which will re-published in a forthcoming, Italian-English bilingual anthology, Al Di là dal mare / Across the Sea: Contemporary Italian and Italian-American Poetry.

I’d love to hear your ideas about additional, creative ways we writers can offer support through our writing and actions!

Chloe Yelena Miller is a writer and teacher living in Washington, D.C., with her partner and child. She’s the author of Perforated (2026) and Viable (2021), both published by Lily Poetry Review Books, and also the poetry chapbook Unrest (Finishing Line Press, 2013). She co-founded and co-directs Brown Bag Lit, an online writing community. Miller teaches writing and literature through University of Maryland’s Global Campus, Politics and Prose bookstore and New Directions in Writing. Miller has a BA in Italian language and literature from Smith College (1998) and an MFA in poetry from Sarah Lawrence College (2003). www.chloeyelenamiller.com https://www.instagram.com/chloeyelenamiller/

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