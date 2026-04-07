WDA Substack presents a new series of posts that offer ideas on how writers can meaningfully intervene in this political moment. The posts discuss mobilizing our readers during this moment when LGBTQIA+ rights, gender justice, the urgent need for peace, and the value of human life are impacted by an increasingly autocratic government. The series spotlights workshops, newsletters, poems, documentation, and protests that intersect with and grow our writing practices. Writers consider questions of audience, risk, and responsibility. They discuss where activism and craft converge and how action trickles into our own writing. The posts originated as presentations for the AWP 2026 panel “Beyond the Picket Sign: Writer’s Tools to Create Social Change.”

In 2016, shortly after I moved to a suburb of Philadelphia with my family, Donald Trump was elected for the first time. I barely knew anyone in the area, but that was about to change. What follows is a story of organizing around literature by immigrants and their descendants, and of service turning into a balm. The reading series I co-created was a place for shared knowledge and compassion; in turn, it fed my heart.

Centering Immigrants, Speaking to Others

I worked with Julia Kolchinsky, a fellow former Jewish refugee from Ukraine. The series we coordinated in Philly was titled From Across the Waters: Voices for Immigration. Readings brought those who were new to the US, together with descendants of immigrants—native-born writers who acknowledged the role of immigrants in this country and wanted to understand issues of migration and displacement better by writing. Many readers were local to us. Others came from as far as New Jersey, the DC area, and Chicago.

Violence was unleashed just a few weeks into Trump’s first presidency, with a young Black woman beaten up on the campus of Villanova University, slurs chanted by those emboldened by the new status quo. This happened a mile from my suburb. The times demanded both a diagnosis, with words, and some sort of healing. The sweetness amidst the bitterness was in the inclusivity of our crowd. Our readers ranged from a 16-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who had one publication—a poem in a HIAS-sponsored anthology—to an English professor, descended from Ukrainian Jews, who had several poetry collections and a novel out.

That variety allowed us to foreground the many lived experiences of displacement. This countered the narrow, hateful stereotypes of immigrants that were being perpetuated. It was also a horizontal collaboration, by which I mean that the series lacked competitiveness. We were there because we had a common interest in upholding our perspectives, echoing our shared humanity, and exploring each other’s viewpoints. That created a genuine sense of warmth and solidarity in the group.

Our partners throughout Philadelphia shared our concerns and were similarly diverse. In terms of venue, we deliberately never had a fixed spot; instead, we were fortunate to connect with multiple communities in the city of Philadelphia that welcomed us to different venues and introduced us to diverse populations. These included the Philadelphia Free Library, the William Way LGBT Community Center, and Haverford College.

In part, this reflected where Kolchinsky and I were in our lives: she, in the last years of a PhD in comparative literature at the University of Pennsylvania, and I, transitioning from an academic career to the life of a poet, mom, and freelancer. But there were also advantages to our events as an on-the-go operation. Working with a range of different organizations enabled us to raise awareness of the issues immigrants face among different communities in Philly, in contrast with a literary reading series that mainly reaches fellow writers. We were able to talk across different communities and cultures, access people in multiple institutions, and read our work to people across generational lines.

Longing and Love

What, then, did folks read? Two of the recurring themes were loss and affection—which I think are just two sides of the same coin. The poet Osama Herkal, who had just come from Syria, read at our inaugural event. In his introduction, Osama explained that after his country was devastated by Bashar al-Assad’s regime, he fled to Egypt in 2013 and spent three years awaiting resettlement. Herkal said, “I found my country destroyed by the regime…. I miss my mother and brothers who still live in Syria. This is just a shortened version of my long story that contains hard and dark nights. It contains the displacement of my family and loss of my past life.” When I came to San Diego with my family at the age of 14, I was expected to tell a story that concluded with a happy ending—the rest of my life in America. But Herkal’s words hint at lifelong complexity and texture, loss and gain, pain and affection.

Another participant, Didem Ucha, a first-generation American born to Turkish parents, translated an essay by Widad Nabi, a Syrian refugee living in Berlin. In Ucha’s words, Nabi illuminates how displacement becomes love. “Only two years, and already the Spree and the Havel flow from north to south in my heart. There, where I sit on their banks, the salt of the escape and of the Aegean comes unstuck from my light brown skin and my memory.” Nabi foregrounds her love for Berlin over sweeping national or racial narratives. The city—not the nation—emerges as a nurturing, parental presence, embracing newcomers and eventually becoming one with them.

These words about gains and losses helped me, an immigrant, feel seen as a person who had gone through multiple displacements. I was born in Odesa, but my family fled antisemitism to Moscow, then left again because of rising authoritarianism. Arriving in the U.S. in the middle of ninth grade, I found myself at an internally segregated school that was often violent. Our readers’ experiences also echoed my story of existing with one foot in each national origin. Loss and longing eventually formed the backbone of my 2019 book, A Life Replaced: Poems with Translations from Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Gandelsman. I turn to translation from Akhmatova and from our contemporary, the Russian Jewish immigrant Gandelsman, as a kind of intertextual therapy. It’s a way to heal by bringing my native languages and the stories I grew up with into close contact. The book acted like a counterweight to assimilation, which is expected of us immigrants.

The ongoing threat of violence to immigrants was another prominent theme in From Across the Waters. When ICE increased state violence at the border and in cities, and some Americans were braced and instigated by the President’s xenophobia, it was immensely triggering for many of us who had fled violent situations. Our series allowed us to shoulder the burden of grief and fear. Brazilian-American author Ananda Lima presented her poem “When They Come for Us on the 7 Train,” in which ICE agents enter a train car:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published one of the men grabs my wrist and I feel the cold of his black gloves against the grooves of my tendons, the cold crosses my skin, the cold mixes with my blood, … my other hand lets go of my son before the cold reaches him I say “I’m an American citizen” the soft tissue in my mouth cracks with frost ….

Ananda framed the issue with her metaphor of an urgent invasion of the body. There is something so very visceral about this image; it reaches the heart, it moves us to action.

My collaborator, Kolchinsky, wrote poems that are hypersensitive to violence done to any perceived “bad other,” aching as the wounds of generational memories of violence in our original lands are opened up again and again. This is one of Kolchinsky’s poems, which won the 2018 William Carlos Williams Prize:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For War and Water

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everyone is having boys, my mother says. That means war is coming. The way it came in the old country—boys rising out of the ice and cold potato fields, boys laying bricks and digging, wells and trenches and bodies—boys out of other boys like my boy, born the year before cops killed even more black boys and more boys killed other boys for loving boys and more swastikas showed up on walls and more walls went up, invisible, where once ran rivers. But a river is not a boy. A river can either run dry or bleed and everyone will blame someone darker or an animal, that gorilla who dragged away the little boy or the gator who stole another. But in the water, they seem so strong, resilient even, these boys born months apart, these boys who suck the water down, who beat it with their tiny fists and kick as though they’re running, these boys who grow not knowing they were born for war and that it’s everywhere and there is no outrunning water.

Poems like these moved our audiences, sparking an upward spiral of compassion.

Cultivating a Shared Garden

Through our work on From Across the Waters, I’ve found that nurturing others’ growth as a mode of social justice gives back more than it takes. It is like tending shared gardens. Unlike Voltaire’s words about the necessity of cultivating a garden, a garden of small escapes from a chaotic and violent world, our reading series became a community garden rooted in solidarity. Poet Sarah Browning called immigrant communities “kin” during her introductory remarks at one of our events. In these kinds of statements I found kindness. It reminded me that alongside a menacing America, there is also one that cares.

My sense of connection with others who stood up and gratitude for them trickled into my own poetry. In one poem, I imagine demonstrators as translators—from the immigrant other to a member of a large, diverse family:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Something There Is That Doesn’t Love

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published …people like me. Something there is that is repulsed by our sweatshirts, pilled, our backpacks, full of bric-a-brac, us, detained, on the floor, airport animals. Something has claimed that my adopted country’s autobiography of openness is finished. Something opens the mouths of my Jewish immigrant family to mutter: good for those terrorists to wait, hope their turn doesn’t come. So thank you to all who sprang to protest when something called all people like me criminals. Thank you for translating your memory of Babcia, of Abuelita, into this mother traveling home. Your act of translation climbs over walls, helps us know each other. Gently it joins our hands with Frost’s, asking, just one more time: why would anyone help? And exactly what doesn’t love a wall?

From Across the Waters did not prevent the profusion of xenophobic remarks, assaults, and murderous acts that kept coming. But it was a small island of coherence, in which immigrants and their descendants stood together, listened to one another, and made gestures towards empathy and cooperation that were missing in our leadership.

It wasn’t hard to create From Across the Waters. At the time, I did not have an MFA or a book out, but dire times include their own light. I saw that shared principles and values go a long way, and seeing this helped me live through a difficult time.

Our reading series was a gift to my co-organizer and me as much as to anyone else. We saw that empathy and kinship are generative, and that watering others’ gardens causes your own to blossom.

Olga Livshin grew up in Ukraine and Russia, and came to the US with her family as a teenager. Her poetry, essays, translations, and interviews appear in Poetry, the New York Times, Ploughshares, The Rumpus, and other journals. She is the author of A Life Replaced: Poems with Translations from Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Gandelsman (Poets & Traitors Press, 2019). Livshin co-translated Today is a Different War by the Ukrainian poet Lyudmyla Khersonska (Arrowsmith Press, 2023), and A Man Only Needs a Room, a volume of the immigrant Russian poet Vladimir Gandelsman (New Meridian Arts, 2022). Livshin has received fellowships to The Porches, Wildacres, Prospect Street House, and the Anderson Center at Tower View residencies, and has been a resident at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts. She lives in Philadelphia.

Leave a comment

Submit your work to us!