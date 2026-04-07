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Pablo Naboso's avatar
Pablo Naboso
Apr 9

Having read what inspires writers today, it is striking to observe that while some write about the fears of the past that drove them away from home to distant countries, others focus on the exact same thing experienced in the US today: fear. War is being staged against so-called dictatorial Iran, but ironically, the country already resembles Iran in some aspects. One day, on a train in Iran (2019), I understood that my co-passengers were constantly watching for agents in disguise. It is the daily reality in dictatorial regimes: https://nomadicmind.substack.com/p/too-much-said

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