When Your Sister Qualifies for Medicaid, or the ‘PIA Process’

For the past six summers I have immersed myself in what my 62-year-old sister calls the ‘PiA Process.’ The first word in this moniker rhymes with rain, and you can do a word search for the last in glass. Maura uses the term to refer to the one to two months it takes us to gather and upload the financial, legal, and medical paperwork that determines whether she will remain in her home and community for another twelve months.

The official designation for the ‘PiA Process’ is the “eligibility redetermination” and the authorized version of Medicaid my sister receives is Medicaid for Employed Adults with Disabilities. Until this summer Maura and I have mostly channeled our frustrations over the laborious and time-consuming yearly process into a head-shaking exercise: we cat call the process; we wonder aloud how people without family members to help manage; we deem the experience a PiA. Yet his year, and because of the ‘big, beautiful bill,’ or OBBBA, our good- natured frustration has taken a deep turn into near panic. Or at least it has for me.

But first, a bit of background. Maura has Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2). Benign tumors called schwannomas grow on nerves throughout her body. Thirty years ago Maura’s tumors blossomed on her acoustic nerves, leaving her deaf, and on her spine, ensuring her reliance on walkers and wheelchairs. Two brain surgeries and six weeks of daily radiation later, my sister also became blind in one eye.

After Maura’s second surgery she retired early from her job as a court clerk. Our mother sold our family home, and the two built an apartment onto another sister’s property. For over a decade Maura and our mother cared for each other under the patient gaze of our youngest sister and her family, and with support from another sister who lived twenty minutes away.

In 2017 our beloved mother died, and our relentlessly self-sufficient family needed help. My siblings and I felt overwhelmed, but we were hardly alone. Nearly 75% of adults with disabilities live with aging parents and will someday need assistance to remain at home without them.

Despite Maura’s physical disabilities and because she wanted to remain active after our mother’s death, my family looked for a job for her. Maura fatigues easily, so we knew the position would be far less than part-time, but we wanted it to be meaningful. It took two years, but we finally found a job Maura felt committed to, and we secured the services she would need to keep that job and remain in her home. Maura has a skilled driver who takes her to work and supports her once she is there; she has a trusted companion to accompany her to doctor’s appointments; and she has a friend to accompany her to her beloved volunteer gig. Occasionally, and if there is time left in the 15 hours a week of services Maura receives, she and her driver/companion go to McDonald’s for a cup of coffee. They survey the world in a single cup.

And now, all that is in jeopardy. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates 16 million individuals will lose insurance coverage due to ‘the big, beautiful bill’ or OBBBA. It will decrease services and medical coverage for almost eight million people who already receive Medicaid by instituting rigorous work requirements; by making funding to states difficult if not impossible; and in what seems to me to be the most heinous of all, by making the process by which disabled people and their families apply for and remain eligible for services nearly so burdensome they cannot keep up.

By increasing the eligibility redetermination from once every twelve months to once every six months, experts say that people will ‘fall off’ Medicaid; they simply will not be able to keep up with the administrative burden. Death by a thousand (paper) cuts.

Until now Maura and I have managed to do what we need to do. Maura has worked, paid her taxes, and been a stellar community member. (Maura pays into the system that provides her with a driver/companion.) My sisters and I have supported Maura in her home and community; and I have spent summers helping Maura do what few can do alone, or gather the necessary paperwork.

But what will we do when this becomes a twice-yearly process? Will Maura and I need to devote almost four months a year to completing paperwork? Will we work assiduously knowing that there is someone waiting for us to slip up, to miss one piece of paper, thereby deeming my sister ineligible for the services she needs? These days this is the panic that runs through my mind and body; this is the proposed death by a million paper cuts that keeps me up at night.

Megan Sullivan is a university professor and writer. Her focus is on disability justice, women in Ireland, and parental incarceration. She has written three books and is at work on her forth, on the Irish author Maeve Brennan.

