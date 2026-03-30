Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miller, Angela's avatar
Miller, Angela
Mar 30

Thank you for this Joyce. The cruelty of ICE and this adminstration needs to be put on view again and agian.

Reply
Share
kaufman57@gmail.com's avatar
kaufman57@gmail.com
Apr 6

Thank you. Each positive act can inspire another, and another...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writers for Democratic Action · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture