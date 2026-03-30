As an author whose work is based on historical events that have been buried by time or misrepresented, I keep an eye out for present-day happenings that resonate. The burning in Granada of almost a million codices by the Spanish Inquisition in 1498 brings to mind the more recent incineration of 100 library books in Cleveland and the banning of LGBTQ-authored works by school boards throughout the US. The kidnapping of babies by Franco’s regime after the Spanish Civil War can be compared with the trauma of separation endured by immigrant families imprisoned in ICE detention centers.

When I write about these things, it seems I’m making a meaningful contribution to documenting the injustices of the past and preventing their repetition, until I realize that it’s not enough to offer words that encourage readers to resist mindless cruelty and fascism. Feet must be put on the ground. True, but how?

The answer lay in yet another narrative I began to research and write, one that motivated me to close the distance between aloofness and activism. This story evoked vivid images of tens of thousands of Japanese Americans who in 1942 were dragged from their homes on the West Coast and imprisoned in concentration camps, the same year millions of European Jews were also being rounded up. When I looked up from my computer screen, I saw the real-life descendants of these incarcerated and murdered people taking action. They were not going to stand by while it all happened again.

In Seattle, Tsuru for Solidarity, a group of Japanese American WWII concentration camp survivors and descendants, has merged forces with La Resistencia, an organization that for more than a decade has done everything in its power to support imprisoned immigrants and advocate for closing ICE’s Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. Every Saturday morning, and sometimes on other days of the week, I join an observation team at the airport to watch the ICE buses arrive, carrying dozens of lightly dressed, shackled prisoners to King County International Airport, otherwise known as Boeing Field.

The detainees are often exposed to extreme weather as they are frisked and humiliated before boarding a chartered airplane, either to be transferred to another overcrowded, brutal, privately owned prison or deported to a country that may or may not be their homeland. It is painful to bear witness but at least ICE knows we have eyes on them. They classify their shackled prisoners as “cargo” to avoid complying with FAA regulations. We have seen people made to stand in the freezing rain or intense heat as they are lined up on the tarmac. Wearing sweats, the elderly and disabled are forced to climb the boarding ramps in leg-irons, their chains tightened before they board like everyone else. When all their charges have been made to board, we have watched the guards exchange fist-bumps and congratulate each other.

During my first observation, a beautiful woman with long black hair stopped at the top of the stairs to look up at the sky, possibly breathing fresh air for the first time in months. My heart went out to her before she disappeared on her journey to an unknown fate. It’s likely some of the men we observed boarding Avelo Airlines jets last Spring were bound for the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, with no idea of their destination until they were brutalized upon arrival.

We count each person as they enter the plane, putting our emotions on hold while gathering statistics that we hope to use to hold ICE accountable someday. Until that time, I will continue to show up and play my small part. And I will keep writing. My pen may not be a sword but now that I have joined the resistance, it has definitely sharpened.

Joyce Yarrow is the author of “Zahara and the Lost Books of Light” and other award-winning books. Her novels of historical suspense have been described by Library Journal as “appealing to readers who enjoy unusual mysteries with an international setting.” A New York City transplant now living in Seattle, Joyce began her writing career scribbling poems on the subway and has performed throughout the Northwest with the world music ensemble Abráce.

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