Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Rasmussen's avatar
Leslie Rasmussen
3h

Wonderful Mary and so refreshing to listen to you offer encouragement for these times with poetry. This makes many substack offerings on the dismal daily events seem like thin gruel, reminding us that there are feasts to inspire noble actions. they are all just waiting to be read--perhaps aloud--on a daily basis. The Seamus Heaney was new to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Russell C. Smith's avatar
Russell C. Smith
8h

The clear spoken and powerful words of Judge Michael Luttig were only spoken a few years ago, and now we're in a whole different dark and dire time period. Yes to "we the people" becoming more active and speaking up and standing up. The poem passages speak to this historical moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writers for Democratic Action
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture