I’m not a political writer, but instead a literary fiction, memoir writer. I speak out as a citizen of my country: It is time for “we the people” of the United States of America to do a “DoubleTake”.

We all need to remember the attempted coup in 2021 on January 6th to disrupt our vote—and that such an outrage could happen again and that a dictator will pardon, as Trump has indeed done,

convicted criminals who ravaged the U.S Capitol, where the vote to elect Biden president was being approved.

After the coup attempt, Judge Michael Luttig spoke during the January 6th hearings in Congress. J. Michael Luttig is a retired conservative judge, appointed by Republican president George H. W. Bush in 1991 and the judge that Vice-President Mike Pence’s team reached out to when President Donald Trump pressured Pence to challenge the legality of the vote count that elected President Joe Biden. The judge’s advice was that such a step would not only be illegal but would imperil our democracy.

Here is part of what he said:

“Members of the House Select Committee -- A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge. America was at war on that fateful day, but not against a foreign power. She was at war against herself. We Americans were at war with each other -- over our democracy. January 6 was but the next, foreseeable battle in a war that had been raging in America for years, though that day was the most consequential battle of that war even to date. In fact, January 6 was a separate war unto itself, a war for America’s democracy, a war irresponsibly instigated and prosecuted by the former president, his political party allies, and his supporters. Both wars are raging to this day. …. “The war on democracy instigated by the former president and his political party allies on January 6 was the natural and foreseeable culmination of the war for America. It was the final fateful day for the execution of a well-developed plan by the former president to overturn the 2020 presidential election at any cost, so that he could cling to power that the American People had decided to confer upon his successor, the next president of the United States instead. Knowing full well that he had lost the 2020 presidential election, the former president and his allies and supporters falsely claimed and proclaimed to the nation that he had won the election, and then he and they set about to overturn the election that he and they knew the former president had lost. The treacherous plan was no less ambitious than to steal America’s democracy.”

Judge Luttig closed with these words:

“In order to end these wars that are draining the lifeblood from our country, a critical mass of our two parties’ political leaders is needed, to whom the remainder would be willing to listen, at least without immediate partisan recrimination. The logic for reconciliation of these wars being waged in America today dictates that this number needs to include a critical mass of leaders from the former president’s political party and that those leaders need to go first. All of these leaders then need to summon first the moral courage and then the political courage, the strength, and the patriotic will to extend their hands, and ask of the others -- and of all Americans – ‘Can we talk? America needs us.’ “[W]e would all do well to remind ourselves of the immortal words spoken to the West Point cadets at the United States Military Academy a half century ago: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’ Those three sacred words of profound American obligation were spoken on that occasion to reassure those who had given their lives for their country in the past, and who would give them in the future, that their sacrifice would not be in vain. Those words are as apt today for this occasion as they were on that day for that occasion, if not more. “[W]e need to get back to work, and quickly. We need to get back to the solemn business of preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution of the United States and the United States of America. “The hour is late. God is watching us.”

Judge Luttig has since spoken out in The New York Times, on MSNBC, CNN, et.al. with great courage.

Now is the time for all Americans to do a “DoubleTake” as autocracy takes center stage in Trump’s second term. Kamala Harris spoke recently on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show that has recently been canceled due to pressure from Trump, arguably but likely correct, to ensure an eight-billion-dollar merger deal. “Recently I made the decision that I just – for now – I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken.” She was not arguing that we have no hope but rather that “we the people” are the answer to fix the broken.

Unfailing optimism in the face of failure and deep commitment to the belief that we the people can hope because we still have both the power of protest and, most important, until we lose it—and that possibility exists in every autocracy—the power to vote.

I posit here that Seamus Heaney, Nobel Laureate 1995, was prescient in his book-length poem The Cure of Troy and that he needs to be heard along with Judge Luttig in these trying times of Trump’s second term:

History says, Don’t hope/on this side of the grave./ But then, once in a lifetime/ the longed for tidal wave/ of justice can rise up,/ and hope and history rhyme. So hope for a great sea-change/on/the far side of revenge. /Believe that a further shore /is reachable from here.

Believe in miracles /and cures and healing wells.

In the poem, he continues to argue that we the people have the miracle of healing, that we have the double-take of feeling and that our outcry matters.

As the Republicans in Congress fail to stand up to Trump even though privately many admit to disagreeing with him on key issues that define us, we the people must act to save our Constitution and our freedom.

Mary L. Tabor is author of The Woman Who Never Cooked: short stories, Who by Fire: novel, (Re)Making Love: memoir. Stories and essays in literary magazines: Ironhorse, Catamaran, Story, Image, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Chelsea, Missouri Review, Mid-American Review, Chautauqua Literary Journal, River City, American Literary Review, AWP Award “finalist” (second overall) for short fiction. Grand prize fiction Santa Fe Writers Project. Poem on short-édition.com where she also won the nonfiction diversity contest. Find her on Substack @ https://marytabor.substack.com

