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Shodo Spring's avatar
Shodo Spring
7d

Beautiful! I hope you have many places to share it - it must reach to everyone who's human. And I live in Minnesota, have spent hours and days in those woods, and on the North Shore, and so forth. Treasures all.

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Barry Wightman's avatar
Barry Wightman
May 15Edited

Lovely piece, heartbreaking, and so important...good old Minnesota. Thanks Diane...

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