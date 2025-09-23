Writers for Democratic Action

Janisse Ray
2d

Such an important trail that leads to these awakenings.

1 reply
Lake McClenney
1d

I think shouting down, and in other ways not allowing someone to speak or publish, and "cancelling," shaming, refusing to listen or engage with others is quite common on the left as well as the right, though the use of state power by MAGA/Trump to do these things is, of course, much worse. I do not agree with every aspect of the progressive agenda, and my progressive friends and family have often refused to talk about an issue that I don't wholeheartedly agree with or have questions about. And I am a lifelong leftist; in fact, much further left on some issues than they. I am also a psychologist, and a poet, and have seen these behaviors toward others (not me, personally) within these fields. There are some things it is just not acceptable to point out or write about or question. I could be more explicit, but, truthfully, I don't want to be attacked or shunned here, either.

1 reply
6 more comments...

