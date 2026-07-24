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PHoy's avatar
PHoy
Jul 25

The young soldier in me has returned this morning because of you. This is a rousing essay—thoughtfully brilliant. A former student once gave me this gift: we can’t ever see the true beauty of an object until the moment of its destruction.

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Quiet Journey's avatar
Quiet Journey
Jul 25

This is one of the most perceptive essays on war I've read in a long time. What struck me most was the idea that war doesn't simply destroy landscapes, it changes the way we see them forever. After years in humanitarian and human rights work, I found something similar. Places that once seemed ordinary began to reveal their fragility. Bridges, roads, schools, hospitals, even an open field, were no longer just part of the scenery. They carried human effort, vulnerability, and the possibility of loss. Your observation that "war restores authorship to things" is one I'll remember. Thank you for such a thoughtful piece.

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