Neural Foundry
Jan 30

Powerful piece on how media frames victims. The contrast between erasing Renee's queerness to make her "palatable" vs weaponizing it to justify violence is exactly how marginalized identities get used as tools rather than honored as whole experiences. I keep thinking about how Marimar Martinez is still fightng for visibility after surviving five shots, yet her story barely broke through. That selective outrage isn't just unfair, its strategic in ways that let systemic violence keep running unchecked.

Audra B.
Jan 29

Courageously and beautifully written!

