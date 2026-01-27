Writers for Democratic Action

Bob Sommer
Jan 27

I have just finished reading “the escape artist” by Jonathan Friedlander, subtitled: “the man who broke out of Auschwitz to warn the world.“

There is a lesson to be learned from the extermination of the Jews, Catholics, Roma and Gays by the Nazis in those dark times. Almost none of those victims had the slightest idea of the length to which the fascist regime would go to achieve its goals. They obediently boarded the trains thinking they were about to be resettled.

Ahh, but we are not so naïve, are we? We will not go willingly nor will we allow our neighbors to be taken. We will bring support and sustenance to those huddling in fear of leaving their homes.

The resistance is already millions strong and growing.

Bob Sommer

Freedom Rings Indivisible

Tempe AZ

Anna Killinger
Jan 27

I deeply sympathize with the people of Minnesota. I am also a writer and a big fan of Paul Auster. He was one of the writers who inspired me to write a biography of my grandfather - officer murdered in Katyn in 1940, among 20 000 of Polish military, poets and priests - victims of NKVD ideology. The title is "The Look in Captain's Eyes", it's been published in late November. My intent was to show the cascading effect of an authoritarian invasion on generations, the psychological effect of dictatorship. A vet nurse, a friend of mine, supported my intention to share the story. Thank you.

