﻿In the nineteenth century, the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900) wrote primarily about ‘the will to power’, ‘nihilism’, and ‘the last man’. His cultural critique can be summarized by his famous lines from The Gay Science (1882): "God is dead... and we humans have murdered him... How can we come to terms with this?" Nietzsche is referring to the catastrophe of a future era, in which moral perspectives are on the slope, since we have murdered God and thereby erased the moral horizon. In his last work Thus Spoke Zarathustra (1883-85) he brings this to a clear prophecy, which seems a recognizable reality if we listen and watch to ‘the last man’ around us nowadays.

Well, we are living almost 150 years after Nietzsche's diagnosis, and it looks as if indeed anything goes since the murder of God. That is to say: our ‘will to power’ has culminated in a destructive nihilism, a state in which moral truths seem to be merely rotting remnants of a bygone era. Thus, the ‘last man’ has gradually emerged, as a thoughtless being who blinks fleetingly his eyes when faced with moral issues. The Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard (1813-1855) calls this character in many books the "aesthetic man”, a human being who lives solely on sensory pleasures and has divested himself of his inner self to perish in the crowd.

Nietzsche's ‘last man’ and Kierkegaard's ‘aesthetic man’ are referring to a character I call the degenerated man: a postmodern ‘human being’ who literally lives with his feet off the ground and is out of touch with the planet on which he is moving. Degenerated, unearthed. The degenerated man hides in a temporal mode where backward and forward are taken for granted. Only the Now matters. Since the boundaries of the Now are not transgressed, the American writer Paul Auster (1947-2024) writes in The Invention of Solitude (1982): “Man remains, but only as an idea, a pile of images.” Well, those who exist purely as ideas are alienated from the dimension of time, will inevitably become alienated from themselves and ultimately dissolve into a complete emptiness of space.

So, the degenerated man has fallen out of time. He is dominated by his ‘will to power’ to secure immediate gratification and direct gain. The consequences are irrelevant for him. Because the degenerated man has lost the dimension of time, he thrives on emotions and he is permanently discarded by his rational and moral compass. He is not interested in what reality can truly offer us. That is the reason why the degenerated man has little sense of what the French philosopher Henri Bergson (1859-1941) calls duration in his magnum opus Creative Evolution (1907). He distinguishes a mechanical (linear) and an organic (circular) concept of time. In the former, all units of time are disassembled, while in the latter, it concerns uninterrupted flows or durations of time. We can also speak respectively of profane (measurable and therefore objective) and sacred (immeasurable and therefore subjective) time. For Bergson, time is not a category that refers to dissolution, nor an element in which life and ideas ultimately lose value. Quite the opposite. Relived memories and lived visions of the future take place within the present moment of being-in-the-world. In other words: duration is time lived from within, embodied time. The past and the future are integrated in the Now. This evokes associations with the dynamic philosophy of the organism of the British philosopher Alfred Whitehead (1861-1947). For him reality is one vast process of continuous events. A current event encompasses previous events and adds elements to them. Thus, a concrescence occurs, the past and the future are coming together in the Now. The dimension of time turns out to be an organic process.

Well, the degenerated man does not delay in time, he lives in the moment, rarely turning to the past and rarely focusing on the future. There is no duration. Although he is captured by acceleration, his selfhood is completely standing still and points only to the Absolute Now. There is no resonance that being-in-the-world is nothing else than being-in-time – although the German philosopher Martin Heidegger (1889-1976) speaks of Being and Time, instead of Being is Time. While individual time will end, the dimension of time will proceed endlessly. There is no beginning and no end. So, linear time and circular time are entwined. But nowadays time has lost its spell, severing the connection between oneself and being, while sense and nonsense, truth and falsehood, good and bad have become identical. We seem to dwell increasingly in the twilight of being, where everything is arbitrary and coincidental within an unmanageable space. Is it a lack of utopian imagination? Did we dismantle humanity?

The Roman emperor-philosopher Marcus Aurelius (121-180) wrote in his Meditations (170-180): "How contemptible they are, these little men who play politics..."

If we connect the analysis of Nietzsche and of Kierkegaard with Marcus's statement, we conclude that we can currently see the ultimate degenerated man at ‘work’ in the Oval Office. The will to power. Nihilism. No more words are needed. Completely uprooted from the dimension of time, past and future are eliminated, and blinded by power, the high priest of the degenerated man exists in a nihilistic state of being, in which there seems to be no distinction between good and evil. Responsibility, justice, and solidarity are moral principles unknown to this degenerated creature. Caring is alien to him.

In The Life of the Mind (1971), the German philosopher Hannah Arendt (1906-75) argues that evil does not presuppose moral depravity, but is rooted in all kinds of thoughtlessness. The alienation from the dimension of time that plagues us today, has paved the way for both political totalitarianism and capitalist totalitarianism. Could totalitarianism be an inherent consequence of a society, centered around the thoughtlessness ‘absolute truth’ of the Great Idea (market economy, technology), or the thoughtlessness ‘absolute truth’ of the True God? Is totalitarianism latent in every organization that takes the masses as its starting point – as Kierkegaard points out in his masterwork Two Ages – A Literary Review (1846)?

Can we break the violent power of the Degenerated Man? Shouldn't we organize ourselves globally?

To save ourselves and our home from destruction, we must abandon the escapist concept of time and arrive at a completely different experience of it. Language is our only anchor in this, for if we lose our language, we lose our home and thus our time. We live in language, as we have learned from the Austrian/British philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889-1951). So, we do not need a new God. We do need a clear vision of the divine to revitalise a secularised religious idea which is able to connect us together. Another concept of the word ‘religious’ is necessary, to resonate with the dimension of time, which we have finally lost. When we are striving for connection in our everyday lifeworld, we have to incorporate an embodied form of time and restore our spiritual and moral powers to make caring the central concept for these dark times. Our individual time comes to an end, but the dimension of time is endless and binds us together. This means that the past and the future are connected in the embodied time we are all living - where there is no beginning and no end. When we are able to respect our end (being-to-death, as we can agree with Heidegger), and see this in the light of eternity which connects us, we are able to accept that we are nothing more than a plugged point in the endless time of the universe, where nothing else is more important than taking care for each other during the ambiguous time we are here.

Is caring for each other what human beings can give a meaning of life? Because we have the duty to strive for a human reality of our everyday lifeworld, we have to ask ourselves: is a new connection with the dimension of time perhaps our only salvation?

Dr. Etienne Kuypers (1958) is a Belgian/Dutch philosopher. He studied in Utrecht (The Netherlands) and in Leuven (Belgium), and received his PhD (1987) from the renowned theologian professor dr. Edward Schillebeeckx (KU Nijmegen, The Netherlands) and the philosopher professor dr. Ton Beekman (University of Utrecht, The Netherlands & University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA). Kuypers taught at several universities and works many years since as a free writer. He was a columnist for magazines and newspapers, and has written many articles and more than 25 books.

