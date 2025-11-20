Writers for Democratic Action

Meryl Soto-Schwartz
3d

This is among the most reasonable and historically informed commentaries I have read on the current conflict and the responses to it. Thank you!

Philip Metres
3d

Dear Mr. Carroll, I write as a longtime reader of your work, a fellow Catholic who was particularly moved by Constantine's Sword and American Requiem. I find myself troubled by the lack of use of Palestinian sources in your piece here. This is part of the problem, from the beginning, of our ongoing Constantinian heresy. Our failure to support the rights of Palestinian self-determination has been a holdover of the original sin of Balfour, but it is now fully our policy. We have failed to listen, again and again, to Palestinians telling us what it happening to them. David Grossman was, for all his great gifts as a novelist, far behind the curve in recognizing what international legal experts, including Holocaust studies scholars, have deemed a genocide.

While the Catholic Church does require an ongoing repair of its relationships to the Jewish people, we as people of conscience--individually and collectively as a body of believers--must continue to speak out with a greater clarity about the moral rot at the heart of the imperial project, which is both the creation of the U.S. and Israel. As a Catholic and Arab American, I have been heartbroken by the failure of Catholics to speak up and speak out while tens of thousands of people, mostly children and women, have been slaughtered at the hands of our empire (from Biden to Trump). I too have held my tongue in the past. No longer. We are the co-authors of the genocide, not merely those are complicit. We have co-signed with our souls.

The question becomes--how can we ever repair what we have done to the Palestinians? If the answer is only "humanitarian aid," then we haven't gone nearly far enough.

Kind regards, Philip Metres

