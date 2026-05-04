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Abuelo Davichon's avatar
Abuelo Davichon
May 4

Why, when reading this, do I feel like I am being a patronized by a liberal? And why do I believe I am listening to a middle age person, whose understanding of history is at the service of his assumptions, about not only the necessity and durability of classical liberalism, but also a prevalent misunderstanding or falsification of the history of resistance to fascism?

Of course these are rhetorical questions. One of the reasons that MAGA bigotry has such traction among otherwise decent people, is because those people hear sociopaths like Trump speaking a different language from the manicure of liberal bullshit and patronization they know all too well.

I am 78 had them spending some significant part of my remaining years with activists who are mostly in their twenties and thirties, and risking personal comfort and safety in a way that the putative addresees of Morton's lecture also do.

They sometimes use a too- convenient meme like the one our author has his poemic on. I sometimes give them a hard time about oversimplification and lack of context. But in this context, and as an activist, the last thing I'm going to say is that it is easier to deal with relative immaturity of committed young people, than with smug liberal ossification.

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J Thomas Brown's avatar
J Thomas Brown
May 12

Thanks. A great essay! Many of the liberal ideals of the French Enlightenment were written into the American Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights, but are still waiting to be fully realized. Since the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, the United States has usually been a forward looking work in progress but with some dark periods at times. The Enlightenment ideals have spread through much of the world and Americans have made progress toward fulfilling them, but it’s too early to declare victory and say let’s go back to the past. We are still learning how to accomplish them. Many beliefs we take for granted today did not exist back in the late 1700s because the ideals were just being penned and they didn't know how to implement them or had staunch resistance to them by those profiting from the old ways. We’ve done some good things, and we’ve done some bad. The future is uncertain but it cannot be a good one under the leadership of aristocratic billionaires, book bannings, and suppression of history.

Let’s finish the job. It’s time for Good Trouble.

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