Anyone who has dipped their toe into the writing pool has fielded a request to leave a review of a friend’s or acquaintance’s new book on Amazon. (Guilty as charged.) It makes a difference, they tell us. Pre-orders? Same. We’re told that all the ways we interact with their book in the Amazon-iverse will help them sell books and keep making their art. And since Goodreads and Audible are both owned by Amazon, well…

I’ll be honest. I have no earthly idea whether the reviews I have written or all the I’m-being-nice-here-5-star ratings have made one iota of difference in the sale of my friends’ books. I do know, however, that I want to do all I can not to support the machine that has done so much to disrupt the publishing and book-writing world.

One of the easiest acts of resistance against the kleptocracy fueled by our billionaire class is to withhold our dollars and our data from them and to direct our resources and loyalty to organizations that more closely align with our values. Fortunately, there are a number of better alternatives both for sharing our recommendations with others and for procuring the books we love. Here are some possibilities.

To Track Reading and Share Recommendations:

Storygraph: https://app.thestorygraph.com An alternative to Goodreads. TBH, I have never used Goodreads all that much, so I probably won’t spend a lot of time in this world, BUT their instructions for migrating my data from Goodreads were clear and easy to follow, so you never know.

This article suggests 20 other possibilities: https://www.goodgoodgood.co/articles/goodreads-alternatives

To Purchase Books:

Of course, the first choice should always be a local indie bookstore (if you’re fortunate enough to have one) where more of your money stays in the local economy. Most shops can take online orders and either ship to your home or have the books in store for pick up within a matter of days. I have used this mode of online book purchasing for years and find it way more satisfying than when I plugged my nose and purchased from Amazon.

Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org Certified as a B Corp, Bookshop.org puts its mission (“to help local, independent bookstores thrive in the age of e-commerce”) and the public good above financial interests, giving over 80% of their profit margin to independent bookstores. Their governance documents state they will never sell the company to Amazon or any major U.S. retailer. Their website indicates that, as a climate neutral company, they are committed to operating sustainably. Bookshop now carries e-books, and, while they don’t currently have the infrastructure for reader reviews, I requested this and received a reply that they are looking at it for the future.

Libro.fm for audiobook subscriptions: https://libro.fm/ Is similar to Bookshop in that it shares profits from audiobook sales with independent bookstores of the purchaser’s choice. According to their website, Libro.fm partners with more than 4,000 bookstores and calls itself a “Social Purpose Corporation.” It is 100% employee-owned, which pursues “both social and financial goals in the for-profit context, even if those social goals may at times conflict with the corporation’s financial interests.”



Currently these are the only ways I purchase my books, but there are certainly others worthy of our consideration. Please share them in the comments section.

To Boost Other Writers’ Sales:

For your book club: choose (and purchase!) books by local and regional writers and presses who need the sales far more than the big names. Often, these authors are excited to visit your club via video chat or in person.

Request your local library carry the titles of the writers you know and want to support. I didn’t see a prominent button on my library’s website, so I called them.

Use your social media channels to share reviews and links to purchase the books directly from the press/author/indie bookstores. For too long, I would post a link to my Goodreads reviews in a social media post, which did nothing more than feed eyeballs to the machine that had disrupted the publishing/bookselling world in the first place. (Lesson learned.)

Will these changes in our book-purchasing habits alone make a huge difference in the trajectory of our nation? Maybe not. But also, imagine if tomorrow no one bought a single item from Amazon and the next day and the next. How we spend our money and attention have real-world consequences and power. And I, for one, am working to be more intentional about who gets both. Thanks for considering doing the same!

Kim Suhr is author of the story collections, Close Call (2024) and Nothing to Lose (2018), both from Cornerstone Press. She is also co-author of the as-told-to memoir, Ramon: An Immigrant’s Journey. Kim holds an MFA in fiction from the Solstice Program where she was the Dennis Lehane Fellow. Her writing has appeared in various publications, and she presents at national, regional, and local writers' conferences. Kim is Director of Red Oak Writing where she leads critique groups and coaches writers at all levels.

Leave a comment

Submit your work to us!