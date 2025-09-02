“… you need despair and anger for an authoritarian to rise.” Heather Cox Richardson

I confess I have sometimes felt overpowered by the authoritarian threat in our country. I feel very fortunate to live in a blue state, the home of ‘Sky Blue Waters.’ I have made posters and attended rallies in April, May and June. I am active in LWV, AAUW, Amnesty Int’l., Indivisible. Still, the bad news rolls on. I want to keep despair and anger at bay, not just for my personal wellbeing but because it’s a necessary part of fighting against dictatorship, and the wellbeing of us all.

What I do may sound very minor, but I think it is essential. People want to be seen. I greet the people I see, the waiters in restaurants, the clerks at the gas station, the people out walking their dogs. I look people in the eye when I order or when they give me my receipt, and say ‘thank you’. Yesterday, a woman with pink hair was walking her French bulldog. Francie was black, a rescue dog. It was their first day together. Not everyone is so forthcoming, and I am a natural introvert. I don’t press. Just nodding or saying hello is important. In a big metropolitan area we spend much of our days among strangers. It is easy not to see people, to treat them as functionaries rather than as functioning human beings. Even here in the land of Minnesota Nice.

People want to be seen. Thanked. Wished a good evening. It lessens the stress for both them and for me. It humanizes us and makes our surroundings less furtive and threatening. Civility is free. And Freeing. I know it sounds almost too easy. I do lots of other things to maintain my friends and family but I suggest we all give this a try. I agree with Richardson when she says:

“An authoritarian cannot rise if you have a strong community and people are acting with joy.”

Mari Wittenbreer most recently has had pieces published in Zoetic Press, Write Launch, About Write and most recently, Writers for Democracy. She has worked as a playwright and theatre critic in the Twin Cities. A Norcroft Writer’s Award winner. MFA from Hamline University.

