Writers for Democratic Action

Samia Serageldin
3d

The apparently true anecdote I’ve read about the death of Stalin that left the strongest impression on me is this: at Nikita Khrushchev’s first meeting as head of the Politboro, someone passed an anonymous note asking why he had not spoken up against Stalin earlier, when Stalin was alive. Khrushchev barked: “Who asked that question?” No one raised his hand. “There’s your answer,” said Khrushchev. Meaning: fear.

Linda Nemec Foster
3d

I also enjoyed watching “The Death of Stalin” when it was first released in 2017. As a poet and writer, I thought the screenplay was superb. What nailed the film’s significance for me was hearing that Putin wanted it banned in Russia and probably put a “hit” on the director, Armando Iannucci. Speaking of which, I wish the article would have reflected (or at least mentioned) Putin’s monstrous behavior—ala Comrade Stalin. I have family and colleagues who live in Poland and Ukraine; so I’ve heard first hand accounts of how any kind of protest in Russia is being brutally repressed. Putin actually doesn’t want the USSR back: he wants his imperialist dream of czarist Russia, circa 1795. Thanks, Joseph, for this insightful article that reminded me of what a fine film "The Death of Stalin" was--and still is.

Linda Nemec Foster

