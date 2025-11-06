I knew that for my 21st birthday, I wanted to watch something funny. Between the stress of midterms and finals and the tense atmosphere on campus, my friends and I had more than earned a laugh or two. But what kind of humor was I in the mood for? The dry wit of mockumentaries like Best in Show or What We Do in the Shadows? The screwball one upmanship of His Girl Friday? The devastating comebacks and endlessly quotable dialogue of All About Eve? For days, I agonized over the decision. Yet, as my birthday grew nearer and the headlines more absurd and authoritarian, only one film seemed appropriate: Armando Iannucci’s 2017 dark comedy The Death of Stalin.

As a lifelong fan of dark comedy and political satire, I am saddened that both forms have fallen on hard times. As our politics have become more absurd and increasingly detached from reality, the job of satire has become simultaneously easier and harder to pull off. I mean, even the most creative writer would struggle to respond to the absurd cruelty of Alligator Alcatraz or a Presidential candidate with a well-documented history of racist, misogynistic, and antisemitic remarks and actions, claiming to care about “Black Jobs” in a way that balances the horror of the current moment with humor. But increasingly, many creators aren’t even making a sincere effort, settling for easy targets and punchlines.

The first Trump administration inspired plenty of toothless satire that too often confused vulgarity for charm and half baked social commentary for relevance. Even otherwise sharp comedic minds, such as Jon Stewart and Adam McKay, couldn’t help but fall into the trap, producing films so mediocre and forgettable that I only remembered I had watched them because I logged them on Letterbox. Thankfully, Armando Iannucci is not a man of cheap tricks.

The same twisted minds that perfectly skewered the absurdities of American politics with the gloriously foul-mouthed HBO series Veep turn their satirical gaze to another chaotic, take no prisoners political environment; Soviet Russia. Based upon the comic book of the same name, The Death of Stalin follows the power struggles that ensue amongst Stalin’s underlings after the dictator’s sudden death. What unfolds is a thrilling game of one upmanship, back stabbings, and more than a few coup attempts, that is as tragic as it is fitfully funny, which is to say very.

Not long after Stalin’s death, the competing factions within the Soviet politburo race (quite literally) to be the first to feign comfort upon the dictator’s estranged daughter Svetlana (played by Andrea Riseborough, the closest thing the film has to a voice of reason). Each character is a player in a frivolous but deadly competition for power as they each attempt to exert their influence on Stalin’s deputy (Jeffrey Tambor), the least competent yet most powerful of the group (sound familiar?). They each plot their schemes with little concern for the people caught in the crossfire. Those on the lower end of the food chain, soldiers, doctors, and even loyal servants, live in constant fear of ending up in the gulag.

Key to the film’s success is the endlessly watchable ensemble of British and American character actors, each of whom skillfully walks the line between absurdity and seriousness. Rather than attempting to speak in Russian accents, each actor speaks in their own accent (or close to it), which offers its own comedic gems. We are treated to the pleasure of watching future Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi) talking to his underlings like a New York police detective, and during his limited time on screen, a punchy, cockney Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin). My favorite has to be English actor Jason Issac, who plays the head of the Soviet Army with a Yorkshire accent and steals multiple scenes with his vulgar charm.

Yet crucially, in between the verb sparring and well placed physical comedy, The Death of Stalin never loses sight of the impact these petty power plays have on everyday people. The script, penned by Iannucci and English comedy writers David Schneider and Ian Martin, incorporates numerous references to Stalinist purges and violent repression. After the dictator’s death, we witness how one trivial dispute over the trains results in a massacre and, true to history, how Lavrentiy Beria (a terrifying Simon Russell Beale) used his position to execute thousands of dissidents and prey on young women and girls.

Watching the film now, these moments feel especially potent. The atmosphere of fear and repression that runs throughout almost every scene eerily recalls the current ongoing attacks on freedom of expression under the second Trump Administration and other far-right governments. The sudden roundup of people unfortunate enough to find themselves on lists and the families broken apart reminded me of the fear running through many immigrant communities as the threat of deportation (often without due process) is wielded for cynical political purposes.

Relatedly, on this viewing, I observed how the script subtly highlights the casual antisemitism that runs throughout the Soviet politburo. An early gag explicitly mentions the Doctors’ Plot, an antisemitic campaign targeting Jewish doctors who were falsely accused of conspiring to murder Soviet leaders. This inclusion feels particularly painful as we in the present are living against the backdrop of rising racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bigotry, which have become increasingly normalized in our political discourse. It is a testament to the strength of the writing and the ensemble that the film remains as fitfully funny as it is while holding up a mirror to our own grim politics.

Dark times call for dark comedy, and The Death of Stalin provides that in spades. At this moment, where we witness leaders callously wreak havoc on the lives of millions, both at home and abroad, the dark satire takes on a painful new relevance. Although not a perfect comparison, the filmmaker’s startling yet satirical depiction of a past, undemocratic, authoritarian society provides a frightening vision of what happens if we fail to hold this generation of tyrants to account. If you’re in the mood for something funny, but also thoughtful, to watch between the grim headlines, Iannucci and company have made the film that fans of dark satire have long been waiting for.

Joseph Hillyard is a Dramatic Writing Major (2026) studying at NYU. He is a writer of stage, screen and occasionally blog, proudly hailing from Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. Born into a civic minded multiracial Black and Jewish family, he is also deeply interested in American history and progressive politics.

Leave a comment

Submit your work to us!