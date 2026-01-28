Here is what is happening, not only in the Twin Cities, but throughout the state, especially in the southwestern part of Minnesota where there is a large meat packing industry that employs many hundreds of Central and South American and Somali workers.

Right now the temperature is six below zero (with a windchill temperature of 27 below), and people are rejoicing because this is the leading edge of extremely cold air that is predicated to last for at least the next ten days or so—low temperatures 5-10 degrees below zero and daytime high temperatures not breaking zero. This, everyone hopes, will keep the Barbarians off the streets. Their vehicles likely won’t start, etc. They are “housed” not in Minneapolis proper, as the media continues to report, but in the Whipple federal building at Fort Snelling, which on the southern outskirts of the city near the Minnesota River and the Fort Snelling National Cemetery (where Tom is buried). So they are a ways away from the relatively dense urban neighborhoods that they have invaded thus far.

As you know, they are masked and gas masked, and carry no identification, at least that they’re willing to present. I’ve seen a couple of their cars and trucks on the streets—you can identify them because their side windows are blacked out. Whatever we think of as constituting a human being, they are not that. They don’t “approach” people, they attack them without provocation—I’m sure you’ve seen this on the ubiquitous videos. They carry both side arms and rifles, and are as likely to arrest (and murder) white bystanders as they are to arrest people of color.

They have gone into schools, day care centers, so many restaurants that too many have now closed, and all kinds of retail stores, to say nothing of factories and other workplaces where they think they’ll find their “targets.” People are now afraid to leave their homes, so many food drives have popped up. Our family is donating a supply of food through our synagogue to a venerable neighborhood center on St. Paul’s ethnic west side. Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools have now gone to only online learning, and the University, where spring semester is scheduled to start tomorrow, is now offering full online learning to any student who doesn’t feel comfortable coming to campus. With the semester starting, heaven only knows what might happen on campus; only the unusually cold weather will keep that pot from boiling, I think.

Other than supporting peaceful methods of protest and observation, our political leaders have been mum on all of this. I keep asking why, and can only come up with a couple possibilities. First, they may not feel that there is anything they can do, and they may just be trying to keep the peace (there is none right now) until the Barbarians leave for their next raid (freezing cold Maine?). Or they could be strategizing, which to me is a distant possibility given that I’ve not heard or read any politician or pundit offer a way out.

One of the ironies here is that we have so few people who are here illegally! What actually scares me the most is that there is no reason for this other than political retribution, AND that these thousands of Barbarians have been socialized to act on behalf of this aspect of Trump’s insanity. It feels to me like the most vicious cycle since the Third Reich—this idea that people can be socialized to do anything. That said, I know that other parts of the world are worse than the U.S., but that is no rationalization for what is happening here.

By a long-time resident of Minneapolis-St. Paul. With thanks to the writer for allowing us to share this.

Rachel DeWoskin & Bella Rotker for WDA

