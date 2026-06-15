By Mosab Abu Toha

Imagine a world where economic instability is enough to force a “ceasefire” between global superpowers, yet the burning of humans alive in their tents does not.

Imagine entire families butchered by one of the most advanced militaries on Earth, crimes executed against a population trapped under decades of brutal terrorist occupation, live-streamed crimes, and it fails to trigger a single moment of real accountability.

The painful truth is that global powers do not suffer for these atrocities. Instead, they profit. Wars become markets. Many nations benefit directly from Israel’s military campaigns, treating Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon as testing grounds for advanced weaponry and surveillance tech that they later buy and sell.

Because these war crimes are profitable, there is no real incentive for governments to stop them. Strategic and financial interests will always outweigh moral responsibility in the halls of power. This is shameful.

Change will never trickle down from corrupt leaders who face no economic consequences for their complicity.

Therefore, the burden falls entirely on ordinary people. Passive sympathy is meaningless. If the public refuses to disrupt the status quo, they share the blame for the silence. True change must be forced from the bottom up. Until the average citizen decides to turn their moral awareness into unstoppable, disruptive political action, our slaughter remains profitable. We will continue to be on our own, paying the price with our blood, bones, and burnt flesh.

Please wake up!

Mosab Abu Toha is an acclaimed Palestinian writer and poet from Gaza. Widely recognized for his unflinching, intimate accounts of life under occupation, he is the winner of a Pulitzer Prize and the author of the celebrated poetry collections Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear and Forest of Noise.Abu Toha is also the founder of the Edward Said Public Library in Gaza, whose two branches Israel destroyed over the past two years.

Mosab Abu Toha

Author of Forest of Noise (Knopf, October 2024)