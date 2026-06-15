Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

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Jullie's avatar
Jullie
2d

And while you speak truth and also resonate with those who read here, what is missing is tactical examples of HOW. People are often passive sympathizers because they have no idea how to impact the situation. Its not enough to tell people to engage, providing an example or two of how is needed.

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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
2d

A mass mobilization of the people is truly the only way anything will change and we can value human goodness over corporate profit.

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