In March 2025, several Department of Education (Department) employees were featured in the article ‘Going for Blood’: With Half of its Staff Cut, Many Wonder How Ed Dept. Will Function – The 74 right after they received RIF notices that their whole departments were abolished. An example is the Management and Planning Division in the Office of Postsecondary Education. Their positions were eliminated. Yes, employees were crushed and noting blood had been drawn. Over the last three months, employees realize that they have lost their sense of purpose. Like one employee said back in March when she first received the RIF notice, “I can’t do the work that I really want to do, that was making a difference in my community and the nation.” She feels like she is in a long drawn out limbo, a sort of purgatory.

Yes, blood was drawn when the Department staff was illegally put on admin leave then illegally sent RIF letters ignoring the administrative procedures in place and putting them on leave the day they received the notices. Yes, blood was drawn when after getting a RIF letter, employees were locked out of their computers and some drove to their office and their PIV cards didn’t work so they couldn’t access the building. These traumatizing events have left them sleepless, anxious, and wary. Being in this state of limbo has left many of them in a daze with weepy eyes. Staff that are still in the building are traumatized too, fearing they will be next in the Department pushing toward this ‘final mission.” With the agency “going for blood” as one employee stated in the previous article, it’s just heartbreaking. There has been not just blood drawn, and also tears, wailing, and wallows.

These cuts have been deep, across all of the 16 offices at ED. These cuts have proven to cut into statutory requirements as a few key deadlines have passed. For example, the deadline for the Condition of Education report due on June 1 was not met The US Department of Education is far behind on producing key statistics | Brookings. Then days after the administration submitted the report late. In addition, several states banded together to show that cuts are affecting their departments of education now State of New York v. McMahon, 1:25-cv-10601 – CourtListener.com. With 1400 employees on the chopping block to be terminated and about 1100 who either resigned or retired, how can the Department fulfill its current mission to support academic performance in America? How can the Department support effective schools and education? How can the Department support students to achieve or those students in need?

The work of the Department of Education is so vital. Dating back to 1867, the Department has collected statistics on schools and teaching that would help establish effective schools. In 1958 the National Defense Act provided funding for math, science, and foreign language and TV projects through PBS. The whole premise of our department emerged from the recognition that local control of education had sometimes resulted in disparate educational opportunities, particularly for minorities, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students. The Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision had established that education is perhaps “the most important function of state and local governments" and must be made available to all on equal terms.

A key purpose of the Department was to promote improvements in education through federally supported research, evaluation, and information sharing. The department was tasked with collecting data on educational trends, identifying best practices, and disseminating this information to educators nationwide. This centralized research function helps prevent duplication of effort across states. It ensures evidence-based practices can be quickly shared and implemented. So the hope is that this isn’t the “final mission.” In fact, one employee hopes that the illegal dismantling of the Department helps Americans to realize how important the services are that the Department provides. That same employee hopes that parents realize that oversight is needed by offices like the Office of English Acquisition (OELA) and the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) to not only help their students with language proficiency but also to protect their students from the vulnerability and limited protections from discrimination. Lastly, it is the hope that students realize that their disability doesn’t mean that they can’t learn and that they can be granted services and support to help them succeed through Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Our education system needs research, evidence based practices, and TV shows through PBS and NPR to help supplement the work in schools by teaching students basic principles at home through grant-funded TV programs. We need FSA staff to help run the FAFSA program so students can get their federal student aid to attend college so they can grow up and become globally and career ready. With blood being clearly drawn, the hope is that judges uphold the law, Congress acts by submitting bills to protect federal agencies and employees, employees rights are protected, and as the African proverb says, that all the children are well.”

Dr. Denise M. Joseph is an education researcher, community engagement strategist, and policy fellow. Her dissertation on school–community partnerships and supplemental education was recently accepted into ProQuest. She resides in Maryland and works nationally to advance equity and healing-centered education.

