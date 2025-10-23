For too long, the ruling class of Louisiana has made money through the enslavement, incarceration, and detention of Black and brown bodies, ripping people away from their families and sending them to be held in faraway places, with no exit route in sight. As ICE raids and anti-activist arrests increase, Louisiana has once again committed itself to the for-profit venture of keeping marginalized people in chains.

I have often heard it said that Trump is working to overwhelm Americans interested in human rights: how to choose between trans rights, abortion rights, right to a fair and impartial trial, all while imploring the government to stop using your money to bomb and starve and amputate Gazans? But when figuring out our approach, perhaps we should be like chain mail. We may not feel there are enough environmentalists to beat back Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, or enough community patrols to yank the children home, safe from ICE’s clutches. But if we recognize that each crisis is linked with the next—and that activists are working to disrupt systems of oppression from sea to shining sea—we can craft an armor with which to protect ourselves. We can stretch it across the nation, from the Service Employees International Union in Louisiana to the street medics doing home calls for unhoused people in L.A., all across the imperial core. And if we can protect ourselves from the onslaught, we can plan our counterattack.

This is only one arm of Louisiana’s nauseatingly robust state prison system, which currently shackles 26,000 people. The state spent years as the ‘prison capital of the world,’ at one point interning one out of every 86 adults. Though Louisiana no longer traffics in non-ICE for-profit prisons, it still exploits incarcerated individuals for money. The Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) is the nation’s largest maximum security prison, and it is built on what was once a plantation. There, an 80% Black population does hard labor for as little as two cents an hour. Because Louisiana does not offer parole and 80% of Angola residents are serving life sentences, the vast majority of those detained will spend the rest of their days forced to work for a profit that, ultimately, they will never see—the livestock and crops raised by these men will end up in Coca-Cola cans, Frosted Flakes boxes, and McDonald’s Happy Meals. Once a year, inmates have a chance to compete in a rodeo, a tradition dating back to 1965 that brings over a million dollars to the state annually. On the rodeo grounds, (largely white) onlookers have the chance to see (largely Black) men charged at and trampled by bulls. The state government benefits from this arrangement economically, and also politically: the conservative establishment in the state has an interest in disenfranchising as many people likely to vote against them as they can. But more insidiously, they benefit from keeping their foot on the neck of Black and Latinx families—the people affected are not only those behind bars, but their loved ones and communities at large. By systemizing the repression of non-white Louisianans, members of white elite Louisianan society retain a disproportionate amount of power, despite white people making up only a slight majority of the state’s population.

In occupied Palestine, the Israeli government operates a similarly insidious carceral institution.

The ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is a tale as old as Israeli history—the founder of Zionism imagined it as a colonial project. Through mass displacement, many Palestinians have been forced into Gaza; in 2023, the city was 3 times as dense as Los Angeles. Since 2007, the Israeli authorities have prevented Gazans from traveling outside the strip. Before October 7th, 2023, it was common for human rights advocates to refer to the area as the world’s largest open air prison. Like the inhabitants of many prisons, Gazans have had their right to food, water, and other items limited for decades.

Two out of every five Palestinian men have been arrested by the Israeli government, some of whom have been incarcerated under “administrative detention,” an Israeli policy allowing people to be held indefinitely without conviction of a crime—much like the ICE arrests happening in the US. An estimated 9,500 Palestinians remain in captivity, subject to the whims of a violent prison system scared of what their continued existence says about the legitimacy of the Israeli state. Zionism has long referred to Palestine as “a land without a people.” Palestinians prove otherwise, and thus it is not surprising that their very presence is seemingly cause for detention. Now, the Zionist entity seems to be doing its best to create this land with no people through its genocide on Gaza—a new manifest destiny.

American mythos is equally in opposition to American fact. Few institutions are as blatantly against the wellbeing of the tired, the poor, and the masses yearning to breathe as ICE detention centers. It is only logical that these facilities would be hidden in rural communities that are themselves disenfranchised and dismissed by the larger American apparatus. PR campaigns like the Trump administration’s “deportation ASMR” or smug, ballcapped alligators aim to memeify the unimaginable suffering of migrant families, much like how minstrel shows strove to make Black lives laughable to white audiences, or how American imagery depicting Muslims after 9/11 precluded Muslims’ humanity. Without this manufactured veneer of irony, it would be impossible to adjust yourself to the blatant human rights violations. Think of the TikToks made by IDF soldiers looting Palestinian homes, laughing at their lingerie—the joke is propaganda, imploring us to understand Palestinian rights to land or property as oxymoronic.

Alexandria, Louisiana, is a river city. It’s majority Black, has a slightly lower per capita income than the state average, and in true Louisiana fashion, its residents celebrate a number of French-named festivals. At its founding, it was a trading community, sending goods up and down the river—which, in Louisiana, means that it was used to buy and sell human beings. In fact, Alexandria was internationally important, one of the largest slave-trading depots in the nation. The city has once again found itself embroiled in the trafficking of people, making headlines as the country’s top deportation hub, growing its already substantial detention-based profit pool. As non-oil industries and high-powered graduates flee the state, which faces increasingly dangerous hurricanes and flood levels, the state could use the income. And Louisiana politicians, though generally inept, are astonishingly well-equipped to alchemize Black and brown suffering into a cushy cash crop for the state’s ruling class.

To my Southern eye, Californian Trojan Horse ICE raids are Louisiana Angola rodeo injuries, which in turn are Palestinian children being jailed for throwing stones. What is a California tamale vendor suffering a heart attack at the hands of an ICE officer, if not Baton Rouge resident Alton Sterling being killed by the police for selling CDs? What is Mahmoud Khalil’s “Letter from a Palestinian Political Prisoner in Louisiana,” if not MLK’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail?” What are the 335 bullets fired at Hind Rajab, if not a lynching; what is the midnight murder of the Al Jazeera Gaza team if not the burning of a Freedom Rider bus?

When Fulbright scholar Rumyesa Özturk was taken by masked men on the street and shipped to Louisiana, she used her platform to speak of the other women she met, who offered her guidance and camaraderie despite language barriers and dismal conditions. Mahmoud Khalil, ripped away from his wife on the street, talked of the plight of his fellow fathers, curled up on floors under fluorescent lights, trying to dream. Of course they recognized the interconnected struggle of Palestinians, immigrants, and those under the yoke of American mass incarceration. In the end, isn’t the ICE detention center the truest American melting pot?

One of the earliest things a self-respecting Louisianan learns is how to make a roux. A little flour, a little butter, a lot of stirring and waiting and heat. Marginalized people have been in the state’s pot, simmering, for decades. The current administration has turned up the heat—we should take that as a call to action. Louisiana is being bastardized into a holding cell for the brave and oppressed, and so it is also being made into an incubator: a place in which migrants ripped from their communities across the country sleep alongside Palestinians pushing for freedom, who share meals with Black Louisianans fighting for a fairer homeland. Louisiana is a reminder that there is no fight for Palestine without the fight for Black rights, or migrant rights, or queer and trans rights. There is no choosing; there is only everything.

K. Martinez is an emergent writer, educator, and filmmaker born in Louisiana and residing in Los Angeles. They are interested in the political nature of place, and in storytelling as a means of community care. Their work can be found in Liber: A Feminist Review, Where Y’at Magazine, and on their sporadically-updated Substack.

