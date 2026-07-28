Friends,

Here is an urgent appeal from Ekaterina Derysheva, a wonderful poet who escaped with her child from Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the city was being bombed by Russia. She is now writing on behalf of Artem Murdid, who was captured by Russian forces, tortured, and sentenced to life imprisonment. His mother and wife were also captured and sentenced to prison. Their nine-year-old daughter, Diana, now has only one adult in her life who is not imprisoned: her grandmother, with whom she lives in the occupied city.

Here in the West, Ekaterina Derysheva is the only person advocating for them. A young poet, single mother, and war refugee herself, she is appealing to us as fellow writers to spread the word, seek media coverage for this story, and help in any way we can.

--Ilya Kaminsky

Here are the facts as shared by Ekaterina Derysheva:

Artem Murdid (17.11.1993, Melitopol) was captured on March 28, 2023. The Russian Military District Court sentenced Artem to life imprisonment. His mother, Anna Murdid, and his wife, Anna Voshkoder, were sentenced to 22 and 20 years, respectively.

They were tortured and pressured into confessing that they had blown up a Russian vehicle. Ekaterina Derysheva has copies of testimonies describing the torture and the forced confessions.

He has a pro bono lawyer in Russia appointed by the government. Ekaterina reports that, “The lawyer usually shies away as soon as someone tries to contact him.”

The family has appealed the verdict, and the appeal will be heard shortly at the Appellate Military Court in Vlasikha (Moscow area). There is still a brief window to draw international attention to this case. Can we help raise awareness in the West and share this story with Western media to make it clear that the world is watching?

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Artem will spend the rest of his life in prison. His mother, Anna Murdid, who has serious health issues, a severe injury that is not being treated properly, and multiple chronic illnesses, will serve 22 years. His wife, Anna Voshkoder, will serve 20 years.

Nine-year-old Diana will grow up without her father and may not see her mother or grandmother for decades. She and her grandmother may not survive in the occupied territory.

Time is short. If this story deserves international attention, now is the moment to help share it.

Please contact WDA if you have the ability to help with this or report further on it. Thank you.