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Meryl Soto-Schwartz's avatar
Meryl Soto-Schwartz
6d

I so appreciate this first-hand account of the current situation in Cuba! I have been following the media coverage with dread, and it is very helpful to learn more about what life is like in both rural and urban parts of the island. Your family’s connection to Cuba’s history is fascinating, and its inclusion adds to the essay’s emotional impact. It is lovely that the people you met did not hold you responsible for the horrors inflicted by our government. Thank you for sharing all of this!

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Jaye Smith's avatar
Jaye Smith
7d

Thank you so much for sharing your experience ces and perspective. I have been to Cuba many times and felt like you were writing my memories and perspective about the Cuban people. They are resilient, kind, compassionate, creative and persevering. We can learn so much from them. It pains me to know how much harder it is for them now with the oil restrictions and that devastating impact. My heart is in Havana.

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