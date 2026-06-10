We have one photo of my great-grandfather on the Isle of Pines off Cuba, standing in tall grass with a dog at his side. No other photos remain from the years my family spent on the island. The house my great-grandfather purchased there after the Spanish-American War exists only in my imagination.

My mother often spoke of her parents’ honeymoon on the island following their wedding in 1906. In an old album with crumbling paper pages, there’s a faded clipping from an English-language newspaper with the details. They traveled to Havana by boat and stayed at the Brookling House before going on to the Isle of Pines.

I understood more fully how my family had come to own land on the island, now called Isla de la Juventud or Isle of Youth, when I read Ada Ferer’s Cuba: An American History, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize. In 1898 when the U.S. stepped in to declare war on Spain, what had been a 30-year struggle by Cubans for their independence became the Spanish-American War. The U.S. took control and occupied Cuba after the war, a period when developers from the U.S. established American colonies in the country.

“The connections between Cuba and the United States stretch back over centuries and run in both directions,” Ferer observes, describing the relationship as “sometimes intimate, sometimes explosive, always uneven.” Of Havana she says, “The history of American empire — and its repudiation — is written into the very streetscape . . .”

In 1925, the year my mother was born, the U.S. finally recognized Cuba’s ownership of the Isle of Pines and most of the Americans who had bought property there left. My grandparents died when my mother was young. I never knew them, but as I boarded a flight from Miami to Havana at the end of March, they felt eerily present. For the first time in my life, I had a sense of following in their footsteps.

Every seat on the flight was full. My husband and I and the others in our group were the only non-Spanish speaking people on the plane. When we landed in Havana, there was an eruption of applause and cheering. This was no ordinary flight, no ordinary landing. We watched our fellow passengers collect huge bundles of supplies covered in packing tape and load them onto carts with piles of suitcases. Anyone coming into this country was bringing what they could. We had packed medical and school supplies and clothing to donate.

To travel in Cuba is to confront what U.S. intervention, the sanctions enacted since the 1959 revolution, and the fuel blockade imposed by the Trump administration since January have wrought. Horse carts are a common form of transportation, even on highways and the streets of Trinidad. The 1950s cars are a constant sight, most with worn paint but still running thanks to Cubans’ resourcefulness. There’s evidence at every turn of their endurance.

A number of people we met in our 12-day trip spoke of their hope that change was about to come to Cuba. They had no illusions about Trump and his unpredictability, but they saw him as a potential agent of change, the current crisis as a possible opening.

In Vinales, a small town in a rural area three hours from Havana, I met a man on the street who was young, in his late twenties or early thirties, dressed in a wide-brimmed straw hat, baggy pants, and knee-high boots. He called out “Hola!” as I approached and asked in English what country I was from. When I told him, he commented that more Americans were coming now, something that surprised me. He jumped from this observation directly to Trump and the fuel blockade.

“We do not know what Trump will do, but we need change,” he said.

“I am sorry for what my government is doing,” I said to the man. “Lo siento.”

He reacted in distress and wrapped his arm around me.

“No, no,” he said emphatically. “You are human. I am human. We are all human. All over the world, we are the same. Our governments are bad, we are not bad.”

He held me for a moment and then let go, cheerfully waving me off as I went to rejoin my group, humbled and speechless.

In the rural areas where we traveled and in Trinidad and Havana, I was moved by the embracing warmth and generosity of people like this man. I had experienced the openness of a tropical culture when I traveled in Colombia and Costa Rica and lived in Vietnam. Here the openness that comes with tropical weather and less development was even more striking given the current situation and my nationality.

My husband and I booked our trip last October with BirdsCaribbean, a nonprofit conservation group that works to protect birds and their habitats across the Caribbean. At the time, we could not have imagined what January and the months to come would bring for Venezuela and Cuba. As we prepared to leave, the U.S. media was full of dire warnings that Cuba would run out of fuel in two weeks and Trump’s predictions of the country’s collapse. Our Cuban guides reassured us that they knew the situation on the ground, and we would be okay. They encouraged us not to cancel. The trip would benefit people who needed us to come.

With 29 species of endemic birds found nowhere else in the world, Cuba is a tantalizing destination for birders and significant to conservation efforts, not just to protect its unique species but also to preserve habitat for the many migrating birds who winter in Cuba or pass through on their migration routes to and from North America in the spring and fall. My life list of birds (the record of every bird I have seen) includes species in the other tropical countries I have visited, dazzling in their diversity and bright colors, but the birds of Cuba felt like the most precious life birds of all. With the uncertainty about the future of their habitats and the country itself, they were rare in a special way.

We traveled with two Cuban guides who felt like family by the end of the trip. Thanks to their expertise and planning, we saw 27 of the Cuban endemic species. Among the places we visited were the Zapata Swamp, the third largest swamp in the Americas and largest protected area in the Caribbean. At over one million acres, it is of critical environmental importance. The endemic birds we saw included the Cuban Tody and the Bee Hummingbird, the smallest bird in the world. Look them up — in their brilliance they defy belief.

Our tour included meetings with ornithologists who conduct research on endangered endemic species and work on land conservation projects. Their devotion to this work in the face of so many challenges was inspiring, to say the least.

The number of tourists coming to Cuba has been in decline since the pandemic and has declined even more in the past year, partly due to the negative press. Even so, we encountered other tour groups and individuals from the U.S. and Europe. We met a group of Russian birders in a garden where we sat together watching hummingbirds. Our shared reverence for the birds was a common language that transcended in those moments the terrible forces unleashed on the world by our governments.

We stayed with Cuban families in privately-run bed and breakfasts known as casas particulares. Our host families served us breakfasts and dinners of vegetables and meat harvested locally. We ate a number of lunches at local farms, including one that had been in the same family for four generations. Our hosts and guides were eager to share their culture, music, and food. They gave us a full experience of Cuba I will never forget. Over and over, they thanked us for coming.

The families we stayed with powered their homes with solar panels or generators. Electricity was available only a few hours a day through the national power grid. Likewise, internet and cell service were limited to a couple of hours in the morning, at midday, and in the evening, though often these predicted hours of access did not materialize. Gasoline was available at state-run stations on a lottery system and through the black market.

Fuel shortages and power outages have been a fact of life in Cuba for a number of years. As one of our guides put it, “You learn to expect not to have power.” The fuel blockade imposed by Trump has intensified a situation that already existed. Now, with the announcement that the government has run out of fuel, this unconscionable action by the Trump administration has made life in Cuba even harder.

We ate dinner in a restaurant in Trinidad where a live band performed a mix of covers and traditional Cuban music. The power cut off repeatedly, plunging us into darkness and abruptly shutting down the music. The band resumed moments later as if nothing had happened when the power kicked back on. The female lead singer grabbed my hand and led me onto the dance floor. Still dancing to joyous music as the lights went out — this was Cuba.

In Havana, we spent the day with a young woman in her early thirties who cried as she told us about her many friends who have left the country and how they made journeys over land through Mexico without food or water for three days, or obtained visas to European countries and reached the U.S. from there. The Obama years were good years, she said, when there was some investment in the country and economic opportunity for people her age. When Trump reversed the process of normalization begun by Obama, and the pandemic followed, the opportunities were gone.

What the man in Vinales said was echoed by others. However change comes and whoever brings it, change is desperately needed. One of the ornithologists told me he does not like what Trump is doing, but if Trump is the means of changing the government, so be it. Cuba cannot go on in its current state. He cited the collapse of the health care system as the greatest crisis, explaining that if you need surgery in Cuba, you have to bring all your own supplies to the hospital.

I thought of my mother and grandparents often during the trip. My mother died last year at the age of 99. It would have meant so much to her to know that I traveled to this place where her parents spent time. As I looked out over the blue water of the Bay of Pigs, the grandparents I never knew were suddenly close. They knew the beauty of this country, as I did now. They had felt the same Caribbean breezes.

I was haunted by these personal connections as we made the drive from Havana to the airport before sunrise, but even more, I was haunted by the dark streets we passed through and the lives of those we had met. My gratitude for all that these people shared with us was bound to a profound grief at what my country has done and continues to do to Cuba.

For more about conservation efforts in Cuba, visit: www.birdscaribbean.org

Katherine Towler is author of the novels Snow Island, Evening Ferry, and Island Light and the memoir The Penny Poet of Portsmouth. With Ilya Kaminsky, she is editor of A God in the House: Poets Talk About Faith. Her work has been published in Ploughshares, Literary Hub, Poetry International, the Sun, and elsewhere. She serves on the national committee of Writers for Democratic Action and chairs the state committee in New Hampshire.

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