Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samia Serageldin's avatar
Samia Serageldin
2d

I knew about William Sloan Coffin but not about Dr Spock. Heartening to be reminded of how earlier generations revolted against wars that outraged their conscience, and how they stood up for free speech and dissent. Thank you for this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writers for Democratic Action · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture