Writers for Democratic Action
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Time for We the People to Do a Doubletake
By Mary L. Tabor
Aug 28
14
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Time for We the People to Do a Doubletake
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
A Welcome Holiday
By Mary Kay Zuravleff
Aug 26
7
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
A Welcome Holiday
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
July 2025
America’s Founders And The Quran: A Forgotten Legacy Of Religious Freedom
By Tom Verde
Jul 22
9
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
America’s Founders And The Quran: A Forgotten Legacy Of Religious Freedom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Words Take Us Home
By Robert Stewart
Jul 17
8
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Words Take Us Home
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
What a 1964 Book About American Anti-Intellectualism Can Teach Us About the Trump Era
By Peter Balakian
Jul 15
15
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
What a 1964 Book About American Anti-Intellectualism Can Teach Us About the Trump Era
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Boots on the Ground
By John Seibert Farnsworth
Jul 8
16
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Boots on the Ground
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Let’s Imagine a Better Future for Immigrant Children
By Frances de Pontes Peebles
Jul 1
13
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Let’s Imagine a Better Future for Immigrant Children
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
June 2025
JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guests Ilya Kaminsky & Jericho Brown
A NATIONWIDE TOWN HALL FOR ALL MEMBERS NEW AND OLD
Jun 29
•
Writers for Democratic Action
9
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guests Ilya Kaminsky & Jericho Brown
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
A Writer Responds To Her Own Book-Banning
By Kathie Giorgio
Jun 24
14
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
A Writer Responds To Her Own Book-Banning
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Flight Instructions: How to Escape Post-Truth
By Daniella Blejer
Jun 19
20
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Flight Instructions: How to Escape Post-Truth
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Nothing is Promised
By Askold Melnyczuk
Jun 17
8
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
Nothing is Promised
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guest Ilya Kaminsky
A NATIONWIDE TOWN HALL FOR ALL MEMBERS NEW AND OLD
Jun 14
•
Writers for Democratic Action
3
Share this post
Writers for Democratic Action
JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guest Ilya Kaminsky
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Writers for Democratic Action
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts