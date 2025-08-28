Writers for Democratic Action

Writers for Democratic Action

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

July 2025

America’s Founders And The Quran: A Forgotten Legacy Of Religious Freedom
By Tom Verde
4
Words Take Us Home
By Robert Stewart
3
What a 1964 Book About American Anti-Intellectualism Can Teach Us About the Trump Era
By Peter Balakian
5
Boots on the Ground
By John Seibert Farnsworth
6
Let’s Imagine a Better Future for Immigrant Children
By Frances de Pontes Peebles
4

June 2025

JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guests Ilya Kaminsky & Jericho Brown
A NATIONWIDE TOWN HALL FOR ALL MEMBERS NEW AND OLD
  
Writers for Democratic Action
1
A Writer Responds To Her Own Book-Banning
By Kathie Giorgio
8
Flight Instructions: How to Escape Post-Truth
By Daniella Blejer
8
Nothing is Promised
By Askold Melnyczuk
2
JOIN US: Independence Day town hall with special guest Ilya Kaminsky
A NATIONWIDE TOWN HALL FOR ALL MEMBERS NEW AND OLD
  
Writers for Democratic Action
© 2025 Writers for Democratic Action
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture